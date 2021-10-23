Man, 54, dies in single-vehicle crash near Woodstock

A 54-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident Thursday in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

The man was from Hawkins Corner, about 40 kilometres east of Woodstock, according to a news release from the West Valley Region RCMP.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Highway 2 at approximately 6 p.m.

"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and rolled over," according to the release.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.