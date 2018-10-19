53-year-old Woodstock man dies following tractor-trailer crash

A 53-year-old Woodstock man has died after his tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of logs went through a guardrail and into a ditch Friday morning, RCMP say.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in Prince William, about 30 kilometres west of Mactaquac. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.