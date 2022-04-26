Happy parents, stressed daycare operators on first day of half-price child care

New Brunswick parents are set to save a lot of money starting now.

Licensed daycares in the province have reduced their fees by 50 per cent starting Wednesday.

The plan to reduce fees, part of a partnership agreement between the provincial and federal governments, was announced last December. The program will cost $544 million over five years, with the bulk of the money coming from Ottawa and the province chipping in $53 million.

The goal is to eventually cut child-care costs to $10 a day.

Saint John daycare owner Heather Hamilton says on average her clients will be paying $21 per child instead of $42. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

While child-care costs differ depending on the region and the age of children, Heather Hamilton, who runs two daycares in the Saint John area, said her clients will be paying $21 per child instead of $42, on average.

"They're happy," said Hamilton.

"Once they realized that everything was pretty much streamlined, it was okay"

'Nightmare' switchover

While the discount will no doubt be appreciated by parents, the move left some daycare operators scrambling.

The province made the announcement of the June 1 discount date in late April. Operators like Cheryl Lewis, who runs three Saint John daycares, said that wasn't a lot of lead time.

"This meant a lot of extra work for staff to make sure parents were integrated into the new system," she said.

"It's been a nightmare."

"We're only given things weeks before. We have no lead time, no communication," Lewis said.

Lewis said she wishes the province had given the industry more time to get to prepare.

While the parents love the price cut, some daycare owners ran into headaches implementing the new system. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"When the news comes out, and you guys are reporting on it, that's when we hear it," said Lewis.

"It's extremely frustrating as an owner."

Switching to the new fee structure went more smoothly for Hamilton, but she said there was some confusion, and staff did have to put in some extra work to make sure it all worked out.

But she understands that switching over will always have some hiccups.

"You need to have a little bit of patience," said Hamilton.

"This is the first kick at the can for us. We're going to have some glitches."

Supply and demand

Cheaper daycare is also raising the possibility of more demand on the system.

Hamilton said when the announcement was first made, her phone rang off the hook from parents looking for child care spots.

Months later she's still getting multiple calls a day looking for spots, even though she already has a massive waiting list.

Cheaper daycare could drive demand. It could also put some operators out of business. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

"We've got some that really don't realize how the inner workings work," said Hamilton.

"They say, 'we need a space for tomorrow.' Well, that is definitely not going to happen."

Hamilton said she thinks the demand could be exacerbated by the number of unlicensed daycares that may be unable to compete with the partly funded licensed centres.

"They can't compete with dropping their prices by half," said Hamilton.

"Unfortunately, some of those folks are going to close … but the problem now is we don't have enough spaces anywhere in the province."