A 50-year-old man has died after a collision with with a tractor-trailer early Sunday on Route 8 between Bathurst and Allardville.

The man was driving northbound when he crossed the centre line and collided with a tractor-trailer, according to the RCMP.

The Nigadoo man, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

The Chaleur Region RCMP, Saint-Anne Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick arrived after receiving the call.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.