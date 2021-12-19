Skip to Main Content
Nigadoo man, 50, dead in 2-vehicle crash

A 50-year-old man has died in a crash with a tractor-trailer just after midnight Sunday on Route 8 between Bathurst and Allardville.

The man was driving northbound when he collided with a tractor-trailer, the RCMP said. (David Bell/CBC)

The man was driving northbound when he crossed the centre line and collided with a tractor-trailer, according to the RCMP.

The Nigadoo man, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

The Chaleur Region RCMP, Saint-Anne Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick arrived after receiving the call.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said. 

