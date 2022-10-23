48-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash in Saint John

A 48-year-old man died as the result of motorcycle crash Saturday on the Harbour Bridge in Saint John.

Emergency workers responded to the incident at around 6:30 p.m.

Saint John Police believe the man lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and it collided with a concrete barrier.

The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time and has dashcam video.

Major crime, forensic services and the coroner are investigating. The man's identity has not been released.

Witnesses can contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.