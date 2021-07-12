A 48-year-old man from Neguac, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash Friday in Oak Point.

Neguac RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Highway 11 at around 3 a.m.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to an RCMP media release.

The man appears to have lost control of the vehicle. It struck a telephone pole and rolled, police say.

An investigation is underway.