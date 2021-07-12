Neguac man, 48, dies in single-vehicle crash in eastern N.B.
A 48-year-old Neguac man has died following a single-vehicle crash Friday.
RCMP responded to report of crash on Highway 11 early Friday
A 48-year-old man from Neguac, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash Friday in Oak Point.
Neguac RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Highway 11 at around 3 a.m.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to an RCMP media release.
The man appears to have lost control of the vehicle. It struck a telephone pole and rolled, police say.
An investigation is underway.