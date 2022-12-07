Content
New Brunswick

45-year-old man dead after crash in northern N.B.

Only one vehicle and one person involved in crash on Acadian Peninsula

CBC News ·
Caraquet RCMP said the driver died at the scene on Route 350. (CBC)

A 45-year-old Saint-Sauveur man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Landry Office in northeastern New Brunswick.

Caraquet RCMP said officers responded to the crash at 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 350.

Police said they believe the man, who was travelling east, crossed the centre line and left the road.

The driver died at the scene, a news release said, and there were no other occupants of the vehicle.

