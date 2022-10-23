Man, 43, dies in single-vehicle crash in Salisbury

A 43-year-old Westmorland County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday.

Caledonia RCMP, Salisbury Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a call on Fredericton Road, about 25 kilometres southwest of Moncton, at around 5 a.m.

A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were located nearby and were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into the woods.

The crash is under investigation.