4 teens dead after car flipped in Miramichi
Four teenagers died in a car accident Saturday night in Miramichi, N.B., after the vehicle they were in left the road and flipped, ending upside down in deep water.
'The love and support and prayers of our entire community are with them today,' says mayor
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nelson Street, south of the intersection with Route 118.
The four people were taken to Miramichi Hospital and died, according to a news release from the Miramichi Police Force.
Adam Lordon, the mayor of Miramichi, said it's "absolutely devastating for the community."
"My heart breaks for those teens and their families. The love and support and prayers of our entire community are with them today."
