4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in N.B.

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Two of the cases, individuals between 40-49, are located in the Moncton region and are related to international travel.

The other two cases are individuals under the age of 10 and are located in the Fredericton region. They are close contacts of a previously identified case.

All four individuals are self-isolating.

The new cases bring the province's total number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases to 13.

Travel-related cases

The two cases in the Moncton region flew from Rome on Aug. 3, arriving in Moncton the following day.

They were flying on Air Canada Flight 891 from Rome to Toronto and on Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton.

Public Health believes that the two travellers may have been contagious while flying. Anyone on those flights is encouraged to self-monitor for 14 days after the flights took place and to self-isolate if they have symptoms.

The total number of cases in New Brunswick is now 184 with 169 recoveries and two deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: