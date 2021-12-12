More than 5,000 N.B. Power customers impacted by outages across province

Over 5,100 customers in New Brunswick were impacted by power outages on Sunday, N.B. Power says.

The outages have been ongoing since the morning, and are now affecting more people, with the Chaleur region and the Acadian Peninsula joining the growing number of customers without power.

The power outages impacted 5,134 customers as of 12:20 p.m.

The largest number of people impacted are in the Chaleur region, where there are just over 1,600 customers without power in Bathurst and North Tetagouche. The power in the region is expected to return around 2:30 p..m., N.B. Power says.

There are now over 1,200 customers out of power in the central region of the province, up from over 800 earlier in the morning. That area includes York County, including Fredericton and New Maryland, and Sunbury County, which includes Oromocto and Fredericton Junction.

The power in that region is expected to return between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., except for New Maryland, where the power is expected up and running after 2 p.m.

The outages are also ongoing in Charlotte County, near the Maine border, where over just over 900 residents are out of power. That's down from the morning, when over 1,000 were without power.

Kings County, which includes Quispamsis and Rothesay, and Queens county, which includes Minto, are also impacted, with close to 800 customers without power. That's down from the morning when there was close to 1,000 were without power.

The map of area impacted by power outages as of 12:20 p.m. Sunday. (N.B. Power )

There are no longer any weather warnings in effect for the province, according to Environment Canada. There were freezing rain and rain warnings for most of the province on Saturday.

Those warnings remained in effect until just after 6 a.m. this morning in Fundy National Park, Sussex, Saint John, Chipman, Quispamsis, to the southwest of the province, including Grand Manan and Saint Andrews.

Warnings that were in effect for the north of the province, including Campbellton and Charlo, ended just after 11 p.m. Saturday.