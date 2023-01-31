N.B. man charged with weapons trafficking after 3D-printed firearms seized, say RCMP

A 53-year-old man from the New Maryland area is facing numerous charges, including weapons trafficking, after RCMP say they seized 3D-printed firearms and a 3D printer from two properties.

Members of the Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of uttering threats and a firearms complaint at a residence in Nasonworth on Jan. 25, around 5:30 p.m., Cpl. Kevin Jones said in a news release Tuesday. A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene, he said.

Police later executed search warrants at two properties where they seized "quantities" of 3D-printed firearms, restricted firearms, non-restricted firearms, prohibited ammunition, soft body armour and hard body armour, according to the news release.

"Police also seized a 3D printer which was used to manufacture the firearms, and a small quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine," said Jones.

3D-printed guns are untraceable because they have no serial number. That's because the printed part of the gun is the receiver or frame, which is the part of the weapon that's regulated in Canada. The other fire-control parts of the gun can be purchased at gun stores and online without a firearms licence.

Firearm frames can be printed in plastic using a consumer-grade 3D printer, and instructions for producing these firearms are readily available online.

On Monday, a 53-year-old man from Nasonworth appeared in Fredericton provincial court and was charged with:

Weapons trafficking.

Unsafe storage of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Pointing a firearm.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Possession of a restricted firearm.

Possession of a firearm knowing that possession is unauthorized.

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.

Possession of prohibited devices.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Uttering threats against a person.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 1.

The investigation continues, said Jones.