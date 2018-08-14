39-year-old woman dies in collision with dump truck in Bass River
A 39-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Bass River, about 75 kilometres north of Moncton.
Woman was driving vehicle that collided with truck
A 39-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Bass River, about 75 kilometres north of Moncton.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the woman, who was driving east on Murray Road, collided with a dump truck making a left-hand turn from Highway 490, RCMP said in a news release.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured, police said.