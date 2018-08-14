Skip to Main Content
39-year-old woman dies in collision with dump truck in Bass River

A 39-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Bass River, about 75 kilometres north of Moncton.

Woman was driving vehicle that collided with truck

Police say no one else was injured in the crash in Bass River in eastern New Brunswick (CBC News)

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the woman, who was driving east on Murray Road, collided with a dump truck making a left-hand turn from Highway 490, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, police said. 

