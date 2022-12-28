Two people found dead in vehicle in N.E. New Brunswick

A 38-year-old woman, who was reported missing on Dec. 25, and a 32-year-old man were found dead in a car in Bathurst.

The Bathurst Police Force said the bodies were found on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday the deaths are considered to be accidental and foul play is not a factor.

"Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time," police said in a statement.

An investigation is underway and autopsies have been scheduled to determine the the exact cause of death, the statement said.

No one from the Bathurst Police Force responded to requests for comment Wednesday.