35-year-old woman dead after shooting overnight in Bulls Creek

A 35-year-old woman has died after being shot overnight Sunday in Bulls Creek, near Woodstock, the RCMP says.

Christine Thibodeau was shot outside of a home on Route 165 at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said in a release to media.

She died at the scene from her injuries.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in the area and then released, the RCMP said.

"Police are continuing their investigation and are interested in speaking to anyone who has information or witnessed the incident," the RCMP said in the release.

The West District RCMP was the first to respond to the shooting, but the investigation has since been handed off to the Major Crime Unit, Sgt. Nick Arbour said.

He couldn't comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.