33-year-old man dead after truck leaves road near Grand Bay-Westfield

A 33-year-old man died from injuries suffered when his truck crashed last week on Route 102 northwest of Saint John, police said Tuesday.

RCMP say the man, from Central Greenwich, is believed to have died when his pickup truck left the road.

The accident happened at about 11:20 p.m. on May 21 in Public Landing, northeast of Grand-Bay Westfield.

The driver was the lone occupant of the pickup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.