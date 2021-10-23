Man dies in ATV crash near Miramichi
Police believe the 33-year old man drove the ATV off the road, hit some trees, and rolled.
Police are still investigating
A 33-year-old man died in a single-vehicle ATV crash near Miramichi early Thursday morning.
Police believe he drove his ATV off of Route 430, hit several trees, and rolled over.
Sunny Corner RCMP officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in Trout Brook, about 28 kilometers northwest of Miramichi.
Sunny Corner Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick were also on the scene.
In a news release, police said the man was the only occupant of the ATV, and he died at the scene from his injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of the man's death.
A member of New Brunswick's Coroner's office was on the scene to help with the ongoing investigation.
