Three teenaged boys are dead after a car crash in Blackville, N.B., early Sunday.

RCMP say the victims are a 17-year-old from White Rapids, and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Blackville.

New Brunswick RCMP responded to the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Route 8, according to a news release.

The collision is believed to have occurred when their car crossed the median while travelling north, left the road and struck a retaining wall, according to the release. The three victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The road remained closed for until shortly after 1 p.m. Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

The small community of fewer than 1,000 people is about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

Rodney Buggie, the principal of the community's K-12 school, said two of the victims were in Grade 12. He said one was a recent graduate.

Buggie said the school will be open starting at 2 p.m. with counsellors present to support students and community members.

"We're a small, rural area," said Buggie. "Everybody knows everybody. It's terrible."

Witness describes scene

Eric Walls lives across the road from where the accident occurred, and said he believes the car hit a rock wall while travelling at a high speed, near the Pharmasave on Main Street.

"it was just like a bomb went off, it was such a loud noise, and there's debris all over the road," he said.

Walls, who owns the Blackville Special Care Home, said he saw pieces of rock about a foot high in the roadway.

He called the accident tragic and said the scene was "horrific" to witness.

"I know that the community will get together and rally for these families because we have a great community."

Route 8 in Blackville was closed to traffic until shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio-Canada)

'It's really sad'

Jake Stewart, the PC candidate in Monday's provincial election, said he heard the news early Sunday. He represented the area as MLA before the provincial election was called.

"It's really sad," he said. "These were good kids, I knew the families — very good people.

"People are really upset."

Stewart was born and raised in Blackville and attended the same school as the victims. He said the crash happened just a few houses away from the home where he grew up.

"Everyone is either friends or relatives and people are going to be really sad about this," he said.

"People at first were really shocked and now they just want to be supportive."

Debris is seen scattered across the ground in Blackville, N.B., following a fatal crash that left three teenage boys dead. (Submitted by Eric Walls)

Josh McCormack, the riding's Liberal candidate, announced on Facebook he planned to cancel all campaign events and social media posts. One of the victims was his cousin, while another was a youth hockey player he coached.

"There are no words to explain the sadness and pain we are feeling, as it has unfortunately impacted my family directly," he wrote.

Art O'Donnell, the People's Alliance candidate, asked community members to think of the families, friends and first responders.

Stewart, bidding for re-election, ended his campaign Saturday evening. But he said he would never continue in wake of an accident.

Several fatal crashes in recent past

Several fatal crashes involving teenagers have occurred in the area in recent years.

A 15-year-old Miramichi resident was found dead after after an ATV crash on Sept. 9.

Four teens were killed in April 2019 when an SUV went off the road in Miramichi.

The community of Blackville faced a string of tragic deaths in 2018.

In May of that year, an 18-year-old Gray Rapids man was killed in a car crash. Then a month later, a father and daughter died after their homemade raft overturned on the Miramichi River.

Blackville also grieved the death of a 14-year-old after his dirt bike collided with a car.

Counselling was offered at the village office and the health centre.