Crowing for a new home: 3 roosters at Moncton shelter await adoption

Clucky Cheese, Albert Eggstein and Cluck Norris have been living alongside cats, dogs and rabbits at Moncton's People for Animal Wellbeing shelter for more than a week now.

The trio were rescued before the Hurricane Lee weekend just outside of the city by animal control, said Stacey Picard, who works as the shelter's social media manager.

She said the roosters had turned up in someone's yard on Charles Lutes Road in the city's north end and were reported to animal control.

"We typically don't take in roosters, they're kind of out of our jurisdiction. But what happened is the hurricane was coming and so we wanted to make sure they had a safe place to be during the hurricane, so we took them in."

Stacey Picard and Cluck Norris 'shake hands' after the rooster was taken out of his enclosure for a walk. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

"We were hoping that they'd find a home pretty fast because they're pretty sweet boys," said Picard. She said there's been a lot of buzz around the birds, "but no one's been coming around to adopt them."

About the bachelors

Picard said they have different natures and are kept in different enclosures, as roosters fight over hens when kept together and the shelter has no hens for them.

"They're very friendly boys," she said.

"They give us a little cock-a-doodle-doo every morning, each in rotation."

Some staff have chickens and roosters at home and their experience has helpedthe team learn how care for the unlikely new residents, said Picard.

Clucky Cheese is the feisty one, she said, and does not like to be held for a long time. Cluck Norris is more gentle than his namesake. But Picard's favourite is Albert Eggstein, who is the "friendliest one out of the three."

WATCH | Looking for a new place to roost and roam: Rescued roosters still looking for a new place to crow Duration 1:46 If you’ve always wanted a rooster — here’s your chance. Three roosters being cared for at a Moncton animal shelter need a new home.

Jessica Lebouthillier, who is the animal care team lead at the shelter named the roosters. There was no particular reason behind the names assigned, "I just thought they were cute and silly," she laughed.

Not being a rooster person herself, she understands why some of the staff are not too fond of them, but they still clean the enclosures so long as the birds are being held by someone.

Jessica Lebouthillier, holding Clucky Cheese, said there are special requirements for anyone looking to adopt the roosters. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

But catching them can be a challenge.

"It's a little bit intimidating when they start flapping their wings and try to get away from you, so yeah definitely not our everyday animal that we care for."

"I guess over the weekend one of the girls put a little harness on them and wanted to see if they would walk around, but they weren't really fond of that," said Lebouthillier.

"They are a pretty cool animal to have if you have the resources."

How to take them home

Lebouthillier said there are special requirements for anyone is looking to adopt them. She said the shelter is looking for someone who is able to accommodate the zoning bylaws.

The city allows residents to keep up to four hens "for the production of eggs," but there is no mention of roosters.

She said the shelter is posting about the roosters on social media and not on their website, because these are not the typical animals the shelter deals with.

Albert Eggstein enjoys a walk at the shelter's dog park. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

Anyone looking to adopt them should have a suitable environment, including a barn, preferably a heated or insulated one, and also the right kind of feed, she said.

Picard calls them "a long-term responsibility," saying they have a good lifespan and need enough hens "to be able to have a lovely life."

"They are messy. They're not like your typical animal, they're not going to stay clean, but they do enjoy being a pet," Picard said.