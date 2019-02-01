The 3Mile — a Saint John 'institution' — closes after 41 years

After over four decades in business, the 3Mile tavern in east Saint John has closed.

A sign on the door Friday read "Thanks for 41 great years!!"

The 3Mile Steak & Rib House opened in 1978, but the original tavern on the site went up much earlier than that.

The 3Mile Beverage Room back in 1978. (Facebook)

The tavern underwent many expansions under the current ownership, including the addition of Tonic Nightclub, Legends Bar and Grill, and Coasters, a lounge geared toward VLT gamblers.

It was a popular spot for pool, wings and Chase the Ace.

The entertainment complex in flood-prone Glen Falls has been hit hard in recent decades, including an especially severe flood in October 2009.

The doors were locked at the bar and restaurant on Friday morning. (Julia Wright / CBC)

It closed for four days in late January because of flood damage from the recent ice storm.

North end Saint Johner David Barsalou, a patron of many decades, was one of a dozen or so people who drove up to the entertainment complex on Golden Grove Road on Friday morning to see if the rumours were true.

The entertainment complex has drawn big crowds in years past for special events, concerns and functions. (Facebook)

"It's a great spot — a great gathering spot for anybody from Saint John."

"This is sad to see. It's a tough day for Saint John to see a place like this close after so many years."

Owners Peter Bardsley and Kim Hunter could not immediately be reached for comment.

Saint John Harbour MLA Gerry Lowe, who operated numerous bars in the city, said he's "sorry that it came to this and sorry for the 25 or so people there that were put out of work."

Some of the employees, Lowe noted, would have been there for decades.

"It was the place to go. They always had a good crowd. It's been there for a long time … I was surprised by it."

"To me, it's an institution."