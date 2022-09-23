27-year-old man dies after crash near Caraquet

A 27-year-old man has died after his pickup collided with another vehicle on Route 113 on the Acadian Peninsula.

The Caraquet and Lamèque RCMP detachments, Ambulance New Brunswick and Shippagan Fire were dispatched to the scene of the crash in Baie de Petit Pokemouche, about 27 kilometres southeast of Caraquet, at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck south crossed the centreline and collided with a vehicle travelling north.

The man, from the northeastern community of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, was the driver and sole occupant of the truck.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Route 113 was reduced to one lane for about six hours.