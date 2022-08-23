26-year-old man left seriously injured after hit and run in Moncton

A 26-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run incident in Moncton.

The Codiac Regional RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the incident Sunday at about 11 a.m..

A man was struck by a vehicle while cycling near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Mascaret Street, according to a news release.

Police believe the incident happened when a driver passed two cyclists and hit one of them.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have identified the suspected vehicle with the help of surveillance camera footage photos and the public.

Police are still asking for assistance from people who may have witnessed the incident. .

RCMP could not be reached Tuesday for comment.