Hanwell woman, 25, dead after crash with tractor-trailer

A 25-year-old Hanwell woman died early Friday after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer, according to RCMP.

Cpl. Jared Ryan with McAdam RCMP said the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 3 and 640, near Harvey Station.

"One car was trying to get onto Route 3 and it caused a collision," he said.

Ryan said the Hanwell woman, who was driving a small car, died at the scene. The two occupants of the truck were uninjured.

The car was travelling westbound and the tractor-trailer was heading eastbound at the time of the crash.

The road is open to traffic and RCMP are continuing to investigate.