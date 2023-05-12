23-year-old N.B. man dead following single-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Bathurst, RCMP say.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Chaleur Region RCMP responded to a vehicle rollover on Nicholas-Denys Road, about 32 kilometres northwest of Bathurst.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle died on the scene due to his injuries, according to an RCMP statement.

The Robertville Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Police say an investigation is underway.