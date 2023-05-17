Review of 2018 flood response found gaps in communication

A consultant hired to review the former Liberal government's response to devastating spring flooding in 2018 found gaps in communication and public education.

The report, written by consulting firm Calian Emergency Management Solutions, says some people found it difficult to find up-to-date information on road closures and struggled to understand why flood forecasting didn't always seem to match up with reality.

Fredericton and Maugerville passed flood stage by April 27, 2018, surpassing the St. John River flood forecast.

During the next two weeks, more than 12,000 properties across the province were affected by flooding in several locations, smashing records in the process.

"The emergency response was well conducted, and no fatalities were suffered as part of this flooding event," the report says.

"Although the response was successful, several improvements can be made to plans, processes, and capacities within various response agencies to ensure that future flood responses are conducted in a timely and co-ordinated fashion."

The report on the flood was completed in 2019, and most of the report's more than 30 objectives appear to have been addressed by the province since then, according to an action plan posted on the government's website in the last several weeks.

Premier Blaine Higgs ordered the review shortly after the Progressive Conservatives took office in 2018 and promised it would be made public once complete. But that didn't happen.

CBC News filed three separate right to information requests over the last four years, requesting a copy of the report detailing the review, which cost the government more than $45,000.

In October 2019, the Department of Justice and Public Safety withheld a draft copy of the report, calling it advice to a cabinet minister, but said the final version would be made available to the public at a later date.

Almost two years later, in December 2021, the government told CBC it would release the report once it completed an action plan, but didn't offer a timeline.

The government spent more than $45,000 to review response to historic flooding in 2018. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Last September, the government answered a second right-to-information request by saying the report was in the review process and would be posted online once that was completed.

CBC filed a third right-to-information request this year, and the government responded with a letter linking to a web page. It included a copy of an action plan made after the review, but not a copy of the actual review.

4 years and 3 right-to-information requests

In the third right-to-information request response, Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said the report and a draft action plan were ready in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic "suspended" the process to make the documents public.

"However, immediate concerns and best practices were identified and addressed prior to the 2019 freshet season," Austin wrote in the April 27, 2023, letter, noting that all recommendations in the action plan have been implemented.

CBC asked the department to provide a copy of the report again after receiving Austin's letter but was told the department "has no further documentation to release."

The government reversed course on Tuesday and released the report to CBC, without explaining why the minister changed his mind. The government says it will post the report on the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization website once it's translated.

Opposition Liberal Leader Susan Holt said she doesn't understand how the pandemic prevented the government from publicizing the review.

"When public funds are spent on a report and that information is influencing public policy, then it should be made available to New Brunswickers," Holt said.

"I think that we see a real decline in trust of the institution and of politicians and of government, and so the onus is on us to be more transparent and to share the reports and advice received from consultants that inform policy."

Review included public consultations

The consultant held five public consultation sessions in communities affected by floods, interviewed government staff and surveyed local responders, including government agencies and non-governmental organizations.

The report recommends the government establish a formal River Watch program, noting that "numerous individuals, agencies and departments" respond to spring flooding annually, but there wasn't a formal program with its own dedicated budget. The government's action plan says it's implemented the recommendation.

It also calls for the public to be able to access more real-time information on things such as road closures and water levels.

Not being able to access timely information is one of the most common complaints during a flood, especially when people lose electricity, according to Blair Feltmate, who runs the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo.

"They don't know where to go to get out of harm's way, they don't know where to shelter," said Feltmate, who has worked with the province to distribute an infographic on flood education and preparedness.

"They, generally speaking, will complain about the fact that they don't know when they can return to their homes. So they're really very much left off guard, if you will."

'A political excuse'

The review of the 2018 flooding also found issues with out-of-date floodplain maps and lessons from previous floods not being implemented.

"Some preparedness activities in terms of logistics and stockpiling resources that were identified during the 2018 flood as being required for future flooding events have not been acted upon," the report says.

"It was recognized that the identification and purchasing of resources is being done too close to the spring freshet season in some regions and municipalities."

In its action plan, the government says it leads a planning meeting with multiple agencies before the spring freshet each year. After River Watch ends, it holds another meeting to go over any concerns or issues that need to be addressed before the next spring.

A man paddles in front of a flooded home on Grand Lake in 2018. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

"We will be reviewing the work done so far in the light of today's environment that's very different than 2019, and we will consider what work might be needed in the future," Austin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Green Party Leader David Coon said the report should have been made public once it was complete.

"We really need to have a good public look at this," Coon said.

"Once the public's involved, the public helps guide the hands of politicians in terms of where the priorities should lie."

Saying the pandemic delayed the process "sounds like a political excuse," Coon said.

"Frankly, I'm getting sick and tired of government holding this kind of public information close to their chest and not revealing it with those who elected them to office."