Up to 20 cm of snow expected in parts of New Brunswick Tuesday
Snowfall warnings issued for some northern parts of province
More snowfall and freezing rain is expected to hit New Brunswick beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements for northwestern parts of the province.
The Acadian Peninsula and Bathurst region can expect up to 15 centimeters of snow and two to four hours of freezing rain spanning Tuesday through Wednesday.
Snowfall warnings were issued for the Campbellton and Edmundston regions, where up to 20 centimeters of snow is expected.
"Regardless of the type of precipitation, disruptions to mobility and transportation in general can be expected, and alternate plans should be considered," Environment Canada said in an advisory.
Snowfall will begin Tuesday afternoon and will intensify Tuesday evening, with a mix of freezing rain overnight and into Wednesday.
Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday, with precipitation changing to rain.
Environment Canada warned that highways, roads and parking lots may become difficult to access due to accumulating snow.
