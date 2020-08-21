2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

One of the cases, an individual between 50 and 59 is in the Fredericton region, or health Zone 3. The other case is an individual between 20 to 29 in the Bathurst region, or health Zone 6.

The case in the Fredericton region is related to international travel, while the case in the Bathurst region is linked to previous travel-related cases. Both individuals are self-isolating.

The province says all close contacts of the Fredericton region case were already self-isolating.

The new cases bring New Brunswick's total of confirmed active COVID-19 cases to eight.

Five of the active cases are in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1. There are now two active cases in the Fredericton region.

The case in the Bathurst region is only the second in that area and the only active case in Zone 6.

New Brunswick has recorded 188 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Two people have died and 178 have recovered.

On Thursday, 349 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 58,227 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick during the pandemic.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: