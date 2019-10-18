Need a break from election talk? Try this comedy about Joe Clark

After a lot of heated political rhetoric over the last four weeks, Theatre New Brunswick is hoping to lighten the mood in the last weekend of the federal election campaign.

The comedy 1979 is a fictionalized account of the hours before the non-confidence vote that ended Joe Clark's brief tenure as prime minister.

"People go in and out of his office to have conversations with him, a lot of them trying to convince him to do something to hang on to power," said Theatre New Brunswick director Natasha MacLellan.

"There's some pretty large characters come in and out. John Crosbie, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, all of these larger-than-life personas coming in to give Joe their thought about the vote."

MacLellan said it's a must-watch for political nerds, and people who remember that time in Canada. But she says the show is a hit with young people as well.

"All the context is there and not in a boring way," said MacLellan.

MacLellan said a group of teenagers came to watch the show, and were laughing and enjoying themselves, despite not having lived through the Clark era.

Perfect timing

The play takes place the night of the non-confidence vote that led to the defeat of the Clark Conservatives. (The National/CBC Archives)

MacLellan said at first the show wasn't planned to coincide with the federal election, but when the writ was dropped, Theatre New Brunswick made sure to schedule the production close to election day.

The show features just three actors, one who plays Joe Clark, and the other two having to do some quick costume changes to play the rest of the characters.

"The second they leave the stage, they start full-body costume changes. They change from character and run in and out, and in and out, and in and out," said MacLellan.

"It's a beautiful thing where the action of the actors mimics and complements the action of the characters because Joe is sitting there, and everybody is just running circles around him sweating bullets."

The production opened Wednesday and runs until Oct. 26 at the Open Space Theatre in Fredericton. After that it will tour the province, stopping in Bathurst, Saint John, Moncton, Saint Andrews and Florenceville-Bristol.