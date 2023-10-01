17-year-old boy dies following single-vehicle crash in Memramcook

A 17-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash in Memramcook, N.B.

The Sackville RCMP detachment, Memramcook Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a crash on Friday at 1:20 a.m.

Police say the boy from Moncton was a passenger in the vehicle. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police believe the incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch.

Following an initial investigation, police believe another vehicle may have been involved in the collision.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the vehicle before the collision, to provide information available.

Police are looking for security camera or dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area of Route 106 in Memramcook between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Police are also asking residents living on Saint-Thomas Street or Grand Pre Street in Memramcook or those living on Route 106 between the intersections of Saint-Thomas Street and Anderson Mill Road in Upper Dorchester to contact police if they have information.

Those with relevant information can call the Sackville RCMP at 506-364-5023. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.