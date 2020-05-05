Boy, 17, dies in collision in Lower Coverdale
A 17-year-old boy from Riverview, N.B., has died after the small motorbike he was riding collided with a minivan in Lower Coverdale, a settlement southeast of Moncton.
Minivan collided with moped Friday afternoon
A 17-year-old boy from Riverview died after the small motorbike he was riding collided with a minivan in Lower Coverdale, a settlement southeast of Moncton.
Riverview RCMP responded to reports of a collision on Niagara Road in Lower Coverdale around 4 p.m. on Friday.
A minivan travelling east on Niagara Road collided with a moped, which was turning onto Niagara Road from Manor Ridge Road, according to a news release.
The boy died at the scene. The driver of the minivan, the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.
RCMP are investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.