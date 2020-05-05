Boy, 17, dies in collision in Lower Coverdale

A 17-year-old boy from Riverview died after the small motorbike he was riding collided with a minivan in Lower Coverdale, a settlement southeast of Moncton.

Riverview RCMP responded to reports of a collision on Niagara Road in Lower Coverdale around 4 p.m. on Friday.

A minivan travelling east on Niagara Road collided with a moped, which was turning onto Niagara Road from Manor Ridge Road, according to a news release.

The boy died at the scene. The driver of the minivan, the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.

RCMP are investigating.