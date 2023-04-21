16-year-old girl dies in single-vehicle crash in Pennfield

A 16-year-old girl from Upper Letang has died following a single-vehicle crash in southern New Brunswick, say RCMP.

Mounties responded to a crash on Route 778 in Pennfield on Wednesday, around 6:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Henderson, of the St. George detachment.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from St. George, was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries, he said.

The 16-year-old girl, who was the only passenger, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, Henderson said in a news release.

RCMP believe the crash occurred when the vehicle, travelling south, left the roadway, entered the ditch and collided with a utility pole, according to the release.

RCMP closed the highway, which leads to Beaver Harbour, until about midnight.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the girl's exact cause of death.

A member of the New Brunswick coroner's office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation, said Henderson.

The Eastern Charlotte Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene, he said.