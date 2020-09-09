Skip to Main Content
Teenager dead after ATV crash south of Miramichi airport
Police investigating death of 15-year-old

Miramichi police first responded to the call at approximately 2 p.m. and found the teenager dead upon their arrival.   (Facebook)

A 15-year-old boy was found dead after an ATV crash south of the Miramichi airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Miramichi police first responded to the call at about 2 p.m.

The teenager was dead upon their arrival.  

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, which is under investigation.

Police did not release any other details.

