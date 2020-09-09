Teenager dead after ATV crash south of Miramichi airport
A 15-year-old boy was found dead after a single-vehicle crash south of the Miramichi airport Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating death of 15-year-old
Miramichi police first responded to the call at about 2 p.m.
The teenager was dead upon their arrival.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash, which is under investigation.
Police did not release any other details.