14-year-old boy dies after all-terrain vehicle crash
A boy from Hartford, New Brunswick has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Plymouth on Tuesday night.
The crash, which occurred in nearby Plymouth on Tuesday night, is believed to have happened when the 14-year-old lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.
The Woodstock RCMP responded to the report of the single ATV crash along Plymouth road at approximately 8:45 p.m.
The boy died on scene from his injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.