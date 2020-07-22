14-year-old boy dies after all-terrain vehicle crash

A boy from Hartford, a community northwest of Woodstock, has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash.

The crash, which occurred in nearby Plymouth on Tuesday night, is believed to have happened when the 14-year-old lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The Woodstock RCMP responded to the report of the single ATV crash along Plymouth road at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The boy died on scene from his injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.