Woman faces 3 charges in case of 14 dead horses in Stanley area, says NBSPCA

A woman from the greater Stanley area is facing three criminal charges in connection with the discovery of 14 dead horses at a farm in April, says the New Brunswick SPCA.

It was the largest number of dead horses in the province's history, the SPCA's chief animal protection officer, Tony Porter, told CBC at the time.

An additional five adult horses in poor health were also discovered loose on the property and required medical care.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court "early next month," according to a news release issued by the organization Thursday.

The three charges she faces all relate to animal welfare, said Porter. They include injuring or endangering animals, cruelty to animals by causing unnecessary suffering, and causing damage or injury, he said.

Possible penalties range from a fine to prison

Under the Criminal Code, anyone who, "wilfully and without lawful excuse, kills, maims, wounds, poisons or injures dogs, birds or animals that are kept for a lawful purpose" commits an offence.

Anyone who "wilfully causes or, being the owner, wilfully permits to be caused unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal or a bird" also commits an offence.

And any owner or person who has custody or control of a domestic animal or a bird or an animal or a bird wild by nature that is in captivity, and "abandons it in distress or wilfully neglects or fails to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care for it" commits an offence.

Possible penalties for each charge range from a fine of $10,000 to up to five years in prison, depending whether the prosecution proceeds by way of more serious indictable offences, or less serious summary ones, according to the code.

Porter declined further comment.

He previously described the investigation as very complex and expected it to take a few weeks.

This was the first time the SPCA received a report concerning animal welfare at the undisclosed location, he had said.

The causes of the horse deaths have not been released.

The five ailing horses were put into foster care at the time.

Other pets found on the property included at least one dog and a few cats, all healthy and being cared for daily, Porter had said.