For many people, one polar dip in the dead of winter is enough for the year. Maybe even for a lifetime.

But not for Kathryn Maguire, her sister, Susan Ingraham, and her niece, Tanya Horgan.

The Saint John-area women took their first polar dip in the frigid waters of the Bay of Fundy last January and immediately agreed on two things: the experience was bone-chilling, and they couldn't wait to do it again.

At first, it was the exhilaration talking. One of them suggested taking another dip the following month, and then another suggested doing it once a month, and somehow, suddenly, they had made a commitment.

"We loved it so much that we just made a pact that we were going to do it every month for the entire year," Maguire said.

That was on New Year's Day at Bayshore Beach, and to this day, the three women have kept that pact, taking road trips across southern New Brunswick and visiting a different Bay of Fundy beach every month.

There's been no set schedule – "We kind of look at the tides and look at the weather," Horgan said – and no regimented route plan.

They just pick a day, pack their swimsuits, hop in the car and hit the road.

"We have so much fun," Horgan said. "And laughs? Oh my gosh. It's the one day of the month that you know you're going to really enjoy yourself. You're going to laugh and just be happy."

Just like the Caribbean! Only freezing. Ingraham, Horgan and Maguire wade into the Bay of Fundy's steel-cold waves. (Kathryn Maguire/Facebook)

Over the course of the year, Maguire, Ingraham and Horgan have trekked to St. Martins, Lorneville, Pocologan and Saint Andrews and taken dips at McLaren's Beach, Mispec Beach, Duck Pond, Irving Nature Park, Black Beach and more.

They've developed a ritual, easing into the water slowly and then, on a count of three, sinking into the waves until the water is up to their necks.

"We hold it for a minimum of 10 seconds," Horgan said, although she noted that minimum rarely applies to her mother and aunt.

"It doesn't matter if it's November or February or July, they're in there swimming, going back in two and three times."

Horgan, Ingraham and Maguire in their post-dip essentials: fluffy housecoat, hat, water shoes and sure, why not, mittens. (Kathryn Maguire/Facebook)

Pro tips for dippers

With 12 invigorating plunges under their belts, the three have learned a thing or two about successful dipping.

For starters, they say, opt for saltwater whenever possible.

"That's a big thing," Maguire said. "It feels amazing with the saltwater, you feel tingly and really rejuvenated and refreshed afterwards."

Bringing something to warm up in afterwards is also advised.

"Bring a housecoat, a nice, big, fluffy housecoat," Ingraham said.

"And shoes," her daughter, Horgan, chimed in. "Water shoes of some sort."

"And make sure you smile," Maguire added, laughing. "You can tell from the pictures, we do that quite a lot."

Maguire, Ingraham and Horgan after their final dip of 2021, at Bayshore Beach in Saint John. (Kathryn Maguire/Facebook)

Developing a thick skin also helps, not only to protect against the subarctic temperatures but also because you are guaranteed to encounter a few quizzical stares, the odd car honk, perhaps a bemused snicker or two.

The three dippers say they've encountered all of the above, and that, too, is part of the joy of the experience.

Maguire recalled their March beach trip, to the caves at St. Martins.

"We were getting all ready to take some selfies ... and these two ladies were running down the beach going, 'Wait, wait, wait, I'll take your picture,' " Maguire said.

"They were all decked out with their winter hats and winter jackets and they said, 'We think you're just crazy, but we'd love to take your picture for you.' And didn't they take some really great pictures of us going in and out."

Of beaches and bonding

On Dec. 12, for their last dip of 2021, the women returned to the site of their first dip, Bayshore Beach in Saint John.

The waves were wild and boisterous, and so were their spirits. Afterwards, they held up a sign saying "We did it. One dip every month, one full year. Take that, 2021."

By January 2022, they were already back in the water.

Asked if they'll continue their dip-a-month pledge this year and beyond, all three of them laughed and chimed in unison: "Oh yeah."

It's been "so much fun," they said, but it has also made them physically stronger and tightened their already close-knit family bond.

"It's just one of those things that you love looking forward to," Horgan said. " And to be able to do it with my aunt and my mom is pretty spectacular."