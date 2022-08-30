11-year-old boy in hospital after being struck in head by scooter

An 11-year-old boy from New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula is at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax after being struck in the head with a scooter.

RCMP told Radio-Canada the boy was hit Thursday during an altercation with a 15-year-old in Shippagan.

Police also told Radio-Canada they are investigating the incident.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the victim's family, he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain. They say he is in critical condition.

Kassim Doumbia, the mayor of Shippagan, said counsellors will be available at the child's school on Monday.

"We feel the pain that the family can have right now," said Doumbia. "Having an 11-year-old battling through life is something a parent can barely bare."

Mayor urges calm

Doumbia said the town of about 2,500 is torn.

He said the boy who was struck was well-known and popular at school, and feelings in the community are confused as the other teen involved was also from the community.

"In the community the mood is not at it's best," said Doumbia. "There are two families living difficult moments at this time. It's not the time to judge."

Doumbia said he's urging the community to exercise restraint about what they post on social media.

"It's really important not to overreact, overjudge right away," said Doumbia, who noted the police are investigating.