10 stunning fall photos from CBC NB Shift listeners
Photographers and enthusiasts submit photos from across New Brunswick
Shift NB made a call-out for fall photos of scenes around New Brunswick for a contest, with many people entering for a chance to win a Shift mug. Here are 10 of our favourites.
Jason Nugent submitted a couple of photos. Nugent is an adventure photographer who travels the world for work and pleasure. He was in Kouchibouguac National Park to photograph the Mawiomi with Parks Canada and Tourism NB.
"Mawiomi" means "gathering" in Mi'kmaq. The event is a gathering of people to celebrate aspects of Indigenous culture. Nugent says that the colours in the park were stunning, and the First Nations dancers provided "incredible juxtaposition."
"I've been to more than 90 countries now, and can live pretty much anywhere I want, but I choose here," says Nugent. "There's nothing else like seeing the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean. I'm from here, and when I am travelling elsewhere I miss it so much."
Enjoy the rest of these beautiful Autumn shots:
Andre Audet submitted a photo he took from The Bluff trail in Sussex Corner. He has been into photography for about five years, snapping landscape shots around the Maritimes whenever he gets the chance. Audet says that even though he has lived here his whole life, there are always new things to discover.
"That was my first time hiking that trail," said Audet. "When you think you've seen it all, there's just more to see. You don't have to go that far to discover new spots."