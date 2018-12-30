A tragic year: the 10 most-read stories of 2018

New Brunswick has had a tough and trying year, if this year's most read stories are any indicator. Compared to last year when the Pepsi lobster and a dream home no one wanted to keep led the list, 2018 held its fair share of tragedy.

1. The Fredericton shootings

Victims of the shootings in Fredericton, from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donald Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The August shooting that took the lives of two Fredericton police officers and two civilians rocked the community during the days and weeks that followed.

Constables Rob Costello, Sara Burns, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Brookside Drive.

Matthew Vincent Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Read the story: How the Fredericton shooting unfolded

A small memorial to the two slain officers popped up at the police station in the city's downtown after the shooting. (Julia Wright/CBC)

2. Saint John oil refinery explosion

The flames and plume of black smoke towered over the stacks at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John on Thanksgiving morning. (Submitted by Doug McLean)

The Thanksgiving Monday explosion at the Irving Oil refinery sent four contractors to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In the following days, several other workers were treated for injuries.

About 3,000 people were working at the site when the blast happened.

Residents in the surrounding area felt their houses shake. Many thought it wasn't safe to remain in their homes.

Irving Oil said a diesel-treating unit was the source of the blast and fire.

Read the story: Following Saint John oil refinery blast and fire, Irving Oil to focus on cause

3. Infant dies at home in mother's arms

Tessa McAllister and Cody Hay believe their daughter Blayke could have been saved had she been admitted to the Miramichi hospital sooner. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Five-week-old Blayke Hay-McAllister died in her mother's arms at her Miramichi home in February.

The infant tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, but was not admitted to the Miramichi Regional Hospital, which told mother Tessa McAllister it was 20 per cent over capacity.

Read the story: 5-week-old girl dies at home in mother's arms while hospital over capacity

4. Moncton real estate agents lose licences over senior abuse

Moncton real estate agents Tanya Hannah and Maurice Poirier have lost their licences for at least a year over allegations of senior financial abuse. (Facebook )

Tanya Hannah and Maurice Poirier lost their real estate agent licenses after taking advantage of a vulnerable senior.

Hannah and Poirier were to sell the man's home, but after it had been on the market for months, Hannah purchased the home for three-quarters of it's listed price.

The senior had to give Hannah an interest-free loan and renovation credits. He also named Hannah and Poirier power of attorney.

Read the story: 2 Moncton real estate agents lose licences after 'outrageous' abuse of senior

5. Pricey weed

New Brunswick pot prices seem to be the highest in Canada. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Immediately after legalization of recreational cannabis on Oct. 17, New Brunswickers were unimpressed by the province's high prices.

Cannabis NB seemed to have some of the highest prices in the country, with most products costing a dollar or more than in other provinces.

Cannabis NB president Brian Harriman said prices were competitive and the corporations goal isn't to make profit but to squeeze out the illegal market.

Read the story: Priced too high? Shoppers balk at marijuana price tag

6. 'A home stripped bare'

Leanna Leger sits in her living room. She said she hired two contractors Mark Charles and Roger to renovate her home, but they walked off the job in August with almost $50,000. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Moncton woman Leanna Leger was supposed to get her dream home.

Instead, she said the contractors she hired walked off the job leaving her with a shell of a house.

Leger also alleges they stole building materials from her property. Contractors Marc Garland and Roger LeBlanc denied stealing anything from Leger, saying the money they kept was from the deposit.

Read the story: What does $48K in renos get you? For one woman, a home stripped bare

7. Chipman raises straight pride flag

A straight pride flag was raised in the village of Chipman, then lowered after residents demanded it be taken down. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

A black and white "straight pride flag" flew over the village of Chipman for one day in late October.

Residents of the 1,100 person village complained and the flag was taken down.

Chipman resident Glenn Bishop asked the mayor to fly the flag to show support for straight people.

Read the story: New Brunswick village removes 'straight pride' flag amid backlash

8. Bank robbery suspects caught at Tim Hortons drive-thru

RCMP arrested a man and woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Bouctouche Tim Hortons. (Facebook)

Two bank-robbery suspects were arrested in a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Bouctouche early this year.

RCMP recovered several thousand dollars. The incident was over quickly but became the talk of New Brunswick social media.

"The most Canadian headline ever," one person tweeted.

Read the story: Fleeing bank robbery suspects caught after stopping at a Tim Hortons drive-thru

9. Death of Candace Stevens

Candace Stevens worked at Sorella Spa in Fredericton as an esthetician. She was a 'very kind soul, a wonderful colleague, and friend,' the business posted on Facebook. (Submitted)

The body of 31-year-old Candace Stevens was found on a rural road in Upper Derby on Oct. 27.

The young Indigenous woman was a single mother of a young daughter.

Police are still investigating but are treating the case as a homicide.

Friends of Stevens remembered her as a loving, fun and supportive person.

Read the story: Body found on rural road identified as young Fredericton mother

10. Man attempts to kill wife with sword

Clarke Yeomans pleaded guilty to attempted murder after attacking his wife with a replica sword and a pickaxe. (Facebook)

Clarke Yeomans pleaded guilty to attempted murder and unlawful confinement on Oct. 11 for the January attack on his wife.

Provincial court heard that Yeomans tried to stab his wife with a sword and pickaxe after they had an argument over sex on the night of Jan. 6, 2018.

Tanya Yeomans was found by police on Jan. 7 with a wound in her abdomen, various puncture wounds and bruises covering her body.

Read the story: Fredericton man tried to kill wife with sword, pickaxe after argument over sex