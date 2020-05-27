Moncton Chamber of Commerce says members can't afford 10 paid sick days

The Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce is cautioning against a plan to extend paid sick leave for workers to 10 days a year.

The expansion of paid sick leave is a condition of the federal NDP to support the Liberal government's plan to suspend full House of Commons sittings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been in contact with the provinces about doing this, saying it could help curb a potential second wave of COVID-19.

Currently sick days vary based on province. In New Brunswick, employers have to offer five days of unpaid sick leave per year after an employee works 90 days. They do not have to offer paid sick leave.

But John Wishart, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton, says extra sick leave isn't a tab his members can afford to pick up.

"A lot of our employers at this point just can't afford even to meet their payroll," said Wishart.

"Good policy maybe, but at the wrong time."

'Tone deaf'

He said his members are all for employees staying home when they are sick, especially during the pandemic.

But Wishart says given the state of the economy, and the struggles that business owners are going through, the idea to increase sick leave is "tone deaf."

"The Prime Minister almost every day is outside in front of his residence reinforcing the importance of getting businesses through this so they can continue to employ people," said Wishart.

"Then to be turning around and say 'OK, we're going to talk about 10 paid sick days', which would be an extra cost on business, just seems to be ill–timing."

Wishart says the shrinking labour pool in the country has already prompted private industry to offer more sick days as an incentive, so they are already moving in that direction, but it would be damaging to go from "zero to sixty."

Wishart says the vast majority of employers would be compassionate with employees' sick requests, and he hopes the government lets this stay between the employer and employee.

He said a law mandating 10 days of paid sick leave would mean a business would have to set that money aside in case, and it isn't an insignificant amount.

"Especially at a time when so many businesses are just trying to make it through the next three to six months," said Wishart.

"Most employers couldn't afford 10 paid sick days in good times."