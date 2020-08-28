New N.B. case of COVID-19, changes to care home visits announced

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Brunswick on Friday, as Public Health announced the return of off-site visits and support people at long-term care homes.

The coronavirus case is an individual between the ages of 10 and 19 in health Zone 2, the Saint John region. It is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The total number of active confirmed cases in the province remains at seven.

Three of the active cases are in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1, two active cases are in the Fredericton region, and one active case is in the Bathurst region, or Zone 6. There is one active case in health Zone 2, the Saint John region.

Long-term care visiting

Off-site visits are now permitted for residents of long-term care homes, the province announced Friday. Facilities can also introduce support people to help care for a resident.

Restrictions have eased somewhat in the current yellow phase of recovery, but a family member still has to make appointment to visit a resident, and the visits haven't been daily.

"It was important for us to ease these restrictions to meet the needs of the residents and their families while continuing to protect our most vulnerable residents," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health.

Public Health said restrictions could be reintroduced if New Brunswick returns to the Red or Orange levels of recovery.

Expanded testing

The province is making testing mandatory for students arriving from outside Canada to attend public school or post-secondary institutions. Along with all travellers from beyond the Atlantic bubble, they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, and tested on day 10.

For students already in Canada, but outside the bubble, testing will be voluntary.

Public Health said testing is recommended for individuals with only one or mild symptoms as the fall approaches. It will be available to asymptomatic staff and volunteers at long-term care homes, First Nations community health centres, homeless shelters and corrections facilities.

Possible flight exposure

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed Thursday that a case announced Tuesday was an international traveller who may have been infectious on a flight to Moncton.

That same day, Mount Allison University notified students, faculty and staff that an individual at the institution had tested positive.

Most people coming to the city from outside the Atlantic bubble would have been required to self-isolate. New Brunswick Public Health is asking individuals who were on the following flights to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Qatar Airways Flight 763 – Doha to Montreal on Aug. 14

Air Canada Flight 423 – Montreal to Toronto on Aug. 14

Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on Aug. 14

People who develop symptoms should self-isolate and call 811.

New Brunswick has recorded 191 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 182 have recovered.

On Thursday, 293 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 60,598 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: