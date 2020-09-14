New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Moncton region

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province on Monday.

Public Health said the person who tested positive for the disease is in their 20s and in Zone 1, the Moncton region. The case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The new case brings the active number of cases in the province up to three.

The two other cases are an individual self-isolating in the Moncton region, and an individual from the Edmundston region who tested positive in Quebec and is self-isolating there.

The number of confirmed cases from Public Health in New Brunswick is 194, and 189 people have recovered.

On Sunday, 739 tests were conducted, bring the total tests to date to 66,687.

There have been two deaths in the province related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: