N.B. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

There is one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to figures from the province's dashboard on Sunday.

The new case is in the Fredericton region. It brings the number of active cases in the province to nine.

Public Health has yet to release details on the case.

Five of the active cases are in the Moncton region, three active cases are in the Fredericton region and there is one active case in the Bathurst region.

New Brunswick has recorded 189 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 178 have recovered.

On Saturday, 287 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 58,857 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: