1 new active COVID-19 case announced, involves temporary foreign worker

New Brunswick Public Health has announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

The new case involves a temporary foreign worker in their 20s in the Moncton region, also known as Zone 1.

In a news release, the province said the individual has been self-isolating.

"Self-isolation continues to be a very important public health measure as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a statement.

"Following self-isolation protocols significantly reduces the risk to the public and helps prevent outbreaks."

The province has seen 168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the respiratory virus broke out in March. Since then, 163 people have recovered. There have been two deaths related to the virus.

There is also one active case in the Fredericton region and a second active case in the Moncton region.

To date, 47,271 tests have been performed for COVID-19.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: