Former Moncton teacher accused of sexual assault, RCMP seek other alleged victims

RCMP investigators are looking for other potential victims of a former Moncton school teacher accused of sexual assault.

RCMP said they arrested Paul J. Maillet, 76, on April 4 and charged him with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency.

The offences allegedly took place between 1987 and 1988, when Maillet was a teacher at École Champlain elementary school. The arrest came after someone filed a complaint in the summer of 2021.

Maillet was released on conditions until a future court date.

The court has imposed a publication ban on the identity of the victim or any information that might identify them.

'It's never too late'

Sgt. Mathieu Roy of the Codiac Regional RCMP said officers will be open to hearing other stories of other potential victims.

"Sexual assault is devastating and it's very traumatic and it has lifelong effects on victims," he said. "Sometimes they're afraid that they won't be believed. So we have to emphasize that and reassure them that they will absolutely be believed."

He said there is no time limit on how far back the sexual assault occurred.

"It's never too late," he said. "We'll take it very seriously and investigate it fully."

Roy said when officers find evidence of more victims during an investigation, the RCMP typically turn to the public and encourage people to come forward. He said he can't share what evidence led the officers to believe there could be more victims.

Roy said a future court date is imminent.

Roy said he can't say if the complaint was brought forward by the victim or someone else. He also can't share whether the RCMP received one complaint or multiple complaints from different people about the same person.

He said if an alleged victim wants to come forward, they can call the Codiac RCMP or visit the Moncton detachment in person.

"The New Brunswick RCMP wants all survivors of sexual assault or harassment to feel comfortable in bringing their allegations to police," he said.