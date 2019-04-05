Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu on Indian Wells win, equality and perseverance

When Bianca Andreescu was training as a child, she would sometimes pretend to be playing against tennis great Kim Clijsters in the U.S. Open.

Flash forward just a few years and the 18-year-old no longer has to pretend to be on the biggest stages of tennis after winning the Indian Wells tournament — a feat that shocked the world and still doesn't feel real to the Toronto-area native.

"I was also stunned after that run," she told The National's Adrienne Arsenault during a sitdown to discuss her big win, her push for equality in tennis and persevering when things get tough.

Andreescu may still be adjusting to her meteoric rise up the world rankings, but she says she's already setting her ambitions high.

"In my eyes, I would maybe want to crack the top 15 and do very well in the Grand Slams," she said.

Watch a segment from Andreescu's interview with The National above.