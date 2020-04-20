Sask. Municipal Board chair resigns, new acting chair appointed
An order-in-council signed April 8 says previous board chair Dianne Ford has resigned. The SMB says she resigned for retirement. Acting board chair Chad Boyko's appointment in her place has been made official.
Acting board chair Chad Boyko to receive monthly $12,500 salary as of Nov. 2019, when Dianne Ford resigned
There has been a change at the top of the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
The municipal board deals with issues from local authorities and also serves as the Board of Revenue Commissioners, which hears and decides appeals on taxes assessed by the province. It also considers requests for write-offs and cancellations of debt owing to the province.
An order-in-council signed April 8 says previous board chair Dianne Ford has resigned. The SMB said she retired. Acting board chair Chad Boyko's appointment in her place has been made official.
Boyko now receives a monthly salary of $12,500, retroactive to Nov. 2019 when he took over the role.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.