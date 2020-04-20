Sask. Municipal Board chair resigns, new acting chair appointed

There has been a change at the top of the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).

The municipal board deals with issues from local authorities and also serves as the Board of Revenue Commissioners, which hears and decides appeals on taxes assessed by the province. It also considers requests for write-offs and cancellations of debt owing to the province.

An order-in-council signed April 8 says previous board chair Dianne Ford has resigned. The SMB said she retired. Acting board chair Chad Boyko's appointment in her place has been made official.

Boyko now receives a monthly salary of $12,500, retroactive to Nov. 2019 when he took over the role.