Canadians return to Cuba as Cubans themselves flee

Canadian tourists returned to Cuba in large numbers this winter after visits fell to almost nothing during the pandemic. But Cubans are fleeing the island nation in record numbers in response to unprecedented levels of poverty and political repression.

More than 220,000 Cubans — amounting to two per cent of the island's entire population — were taken into custody after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border last year. Others settled in other countries in the Americas or travelled as far as Russia and Serbia.

Within the Cuban diaspora, there is a sense that the country is emptying out — that almost anyone who has the means to leave is either actively planning an escape or is at least thinking about it.

An industry has grown up around the exodus, with airlines cashing in on Cubans' desperation by charging exorbitant fares to destinations where Cubans are allowed to land. And there are indications that the Cuban Communist Party is allowing and even encouraging the exodus in order to kill two birds with one stone by generating income while removing dissidents.

"This would be the largest single figure of people leaving the island ever registered, either before or after the revolution," said Jorge Duany, an expert on Cuban migration at Florida International University.

Duany said the exodus is being driven by a combination of factors, including political repression, a failing economy and "health issues, especially during the pandemic in the last few years."

Preliminary figures suggest that Canadians accounted for about 52 per cent of all foreign arrivals in Cuba in January, even as Cuban pro-democracy activists continue to appeal to Canadians not to travel to Cuba.

"I believe there is a lack of awareness that these things are going on in Cuba," said Kirenia Carbonell, a Canadian federal public servant originally from the small town of La Canela in Cuba's eastern Holguin province.. "I have many friends who are even now going to go because in their minds, when they go, they help the Cuban population.... But maybe they don't realize that you can contribute all you want to your friends in Cuba, but you nevertheless are contributing to the regime."

Shirtless shovelling

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A Toronto resident digs out Saturday after a night of heavy snowfall. Read all the latest news from CBC Toronto here.

In brief

CBC's Go Public has found that some e-transfers can be cancelled, even when the recipient has autodeposit, depending on what financial institution the money is sent from. That's not how e-transfers are promoted online by the big five banks, who call e-transfers "safe" and/or "secure," with no mention of the possibility the sender might stop the transaction even after the transfer appears to have been completed. A software engineer who's worked in fintech and banking says the Interac system — used for e-transfers in Canada — is not bulletproof. "It's good for people to know that there's risk involved," said Mattias Eyram, who's studied how money gets transferred from one financial institution to another. "You're not really protected until you've seen that money settle inside your account [by checking your balance]." Read more about this issue, including an Edmonton TD customer who found herself out $480, here.

WATCH | How safe are e-transfers? We test them to find out:

How safe are e-transfers? We test them to find out Duration 2:10 A woman who was selling some tools has learned that not all e-transfers are final. Despite seeing that the buyer hit send, she later discovered the transaction was cancelled, leaving her out hundreds of dollars. Go Public takes a closer look at how prevalent this problem is.

A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at a resort south of Cancun. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. The victim's family later confirmed that her name was Kiara Agnew. A tweet from a Mexican police force stated that a foreign national is being investigated for the crime of femicide, in a community within the Mayan Riviera. Global Affairs Canada said in a statement they are aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, as well as the detention of another Canadian in Mexico. CBC News has reached out to police forces to confirm the suspect's identity.



With spring around the corner, a B.C. man is warning others to beware of giant hogweed, an invasive, noxious weed observed in B.C., Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario. "This is a hellish plant. It is as hellish as they come," said Don Pollack, who came into contact with hogweed in May 2021. Pollack, 49, says he was cycling through the Burnaby greenbelt area when he passed through a "plume of pollen" from an overgrowth of the weed hanging over the trail. He lost his sight and spent an anxious 45 to 60 minutes sitting on a curb until his vision gradually recovered enough for him to make the four-kilometre walk home with his bike. "By evening I could see blisters starting to form on the sides of my abdomen," he said, adding that the toonie-sized sacs quickly made their way onto his head, neck and ankles. It eventually took more than four months for his symptoms to subside.



Police were called in last week to deal with angry parents after they disrupted a Catholic school board meeting north of Toronto over 'safe space' stickers for LGBTQ students. The parents attended the York Catholic District School Board meeting Tuesday evening in Aurora to oppose the stickers, which are used by some teachers to signal acceptance to LGBTQ children and teens. Carlo Ravenna, one of the parents, spoke directly to the board about the stickers in a pre-approved deputation. "They shouldn't say 'safe space.' They should say 'danger zone,'" he said at the meeting. "Preaching confusion in the guise of inclusivity and acceptance is truly disgusting." The parents say the stickers, and any LGBTQ-inclusive messaging, are at odds with their Catholic faith. After two deputations, a crowd of parents in the gallery became increasingly disruptive, the board said in a statement sent to CBC News. Eventually, the board members were forced to pause the meeting, York Regional Police were called in and many people in the gallery decided to leave on their own, according to the board's statement.



A CBC Marketplace test found dog DNA tests geared toward consumers won't necessarily give owners the answers they're looking for. Marketplace recruited two mixed-breed dogs, one purebred dog and one human, and sent their DNA to four companies that claim to specialize in dog genetic testing. Nearly all the results were different, even for the same dog, despite all claiming nearly 100 per cent accuracy rates.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: A Grade 4 student from Mississauga has set three Guinness World Records for hula hooping. Mamathi Vinoth, who has been hula hooping since she was two, set the world records in January in the U.K. Mamathi set records for most hops while spinning a hula hoop on the ankle in one minute — 110 times; most hula hoop rotations around knees while in a dancer pose in 30 seconds — 62 times; and most hula hoop rotations around the knees on inline skates in 30 seconds — 76 times.

WATCH | Nine-year-old girl hulu hoops her way to Guinness World Records:

Nine-year-old girl hulu hoops her way to Guinness World Records | The Moment Duration 1:19 Mamathi Vinoth, a nine-year-old girl from Mississauga, Ont., has hula hooped her way into the Guinness World Records, setting not one but three records for hula hooping.

Opinion: Ending systemic racism isn't just about institutional reform — it starts with us

The journey to ending systemic racism will be a huge and complex task that requires diligence, sensitivity and honest institutional reform, writes Jenene Wooldridge. But the real answer lies in our individual expectations of what is right and what is wrong. Read the piece here.

First Person: A seed in my heart: how my teachers opened a path for me to succeed in math and life

Haozhe Yang's parents wanted him to have every opportunity to flourish with his gift for mathematics. His teachers made it possible for him to do that without having to leave Saskatoon. Read the piece here.

The World This Weekend

The World this Weekend 21:35 A woman risks her life and freedom to teach Afghan women and girls in secret online classes | Capsule Edition On this episode, An Afghan woman living in exile is putting her life on the line - to help educate women and girls taken out of school by the Taliban. We take you onboard a ship rescuing migrants on the Mediterranean Sea. Plus, we explore Peru's Ballroom culture - which is providing a glamorous and meaningful place for the LGBTQ community.

Today in history: March 6

1834: The city of York is renamed Toronto. By this time the city had 10,000 residents. William Lyon Mackenzie was elected mayor in municipal elections held on March 27. His first act was to order wooden sidewalks built and drains dug. When it was learned the work would mean a tax increase, there was a riot in which six people were killed.



1836: The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, is captured by Mexican General Santa Anna's forces. The capture followed 13 days of bitter fighting. No survivors were permitted among the Texans and victims included such legendary figures as Davy Crockett and James Bowie.



1857: The U.S. Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision rules that a slave was property, not a citizen, and he could not sue for his freedom in federal court.



1957: The Supreme Court of Canada declares Quebec's so-called Padlock Law unconstitutional. The Quebec law had empowered the attorney general to close, for one year, any building suspected of being used to promote communism.