In wake of Jesuits' revelations, victims stress 'this cannot continue to happen'

WARNING: This article contains detailed discussion of the sexual abuse of minors.



The release of a list of Jesuit priests accused of sexually abusing minors in Canada has sent shockwaves through some schools and communities — and prompted survivors to come forward with their own stories.



The religious order made the list public on Monday, as part of an attempt to be more transparent and accountable.



"This cannot continue to happen," said Bob Lemieux, who was a 12-year-old boarder in his preparatory year at Montreal's Loyola High School in 1957-58.

During that year, he alleges Father George Epoch forcibly kissed him.

"What Epoch did to me has ruined much of my life," said Lemieux, 77, who now lives outside of Kalamazoo, Mich.



"I grew into a man's body and did many things, but mentally, there were a lot of things that I never grew out of."



Epoch is one of 27 priests named by the Jesuits.



The list, released on Monday, is the result of an audit the religious order began in 2020 that looked into allegations of abuse by members dating back to the 1950s.

Many of the priests were transferred multiple times, to schools and communities across the country, from Alberta to Newfoundland.



CBC News has not independently verified the allegations against the priests, many of whom have died. Read the full story here.

The world struggles to predict financial fallout from California bank collapse

Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Mass., on Monday. The implosion of Silicon Valley Bank will inevitably have an impact on global finance, writes CBC's Don Pittis. The question is whether it will be big or small. Read his analysis here.

Joy Thompson has a dream of reuniting her family and having her daughters finally join her in Canada. She came here in 2004 as a domestic worker to help support her children and put them through school back in the Philippines. When Thompson's boss introduced her to the owners of a Toronto-based employment agency in late 2018, Thompson felt the dream of bringing her two daughters to Canada was finally about to come true. Her daughters, Aubrey and April Nuval, were working as nurses in the United Arab Emirates. Thompson jumped at the opportunity when Rose and Bert Smith, co-owners of Apex Connection Corp., told her they could help get them Canadian visas. But almost five years later, her daughters remain in the U.A.E., after their arrangement with the agency evolved into a dispute and the family found themselves with nowhere to turn for recourse. Read more on this story here.



The shortage of early childhood educators that threatens Canada's $10-a-day child-care program cannot be solved simply by expanding training opportunities, according to a range of people working in the sector. Child-care centres across the country are so short-staffed now that they are turning away parents looking for spots. The situation is raising questions about the viability of the federal government's plan to add 250,000 new child-care spaces by 2026, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national program is meant to be in full swing. Advocates for child-care workers say improving pay and working conditions is the most crucial ingredient in tackling what some are calling a staffing crisis. Read more here.



There's a lot of talk these days about an increased role for private health-care clinics in Canada, sparked in part by Premier Doug Ford's plans to significantly increase the number of Ontario surgeries done in for-profit clinics. Despite promises from Ford and others that it will streamline services and solve the issue of long wait times, health-care professionals that CBC News interviewed say there are nuances and that such happy outcomes are not borne out by the data. In fact, data from B.C. and from other countries suggests private, for-profit surgery clinics will likely increase the true cost to taxpayers and could worsen wait times in Ontario hospitals. Read the full story here.



Toronto singer The Weeknd now has the second-most Juno Awards of all time, after winning album of the year during Monday night's ceremony hosted by actor Simu Liu. The Canadian music awards show handed out five prizes throughout the evening: the TikTok Juno fan choice award, album of the year, breakthrough artist of the year, rap album/EP of the year and contemporary R&B recording of the year. The show also featured Nickelback's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and a 50th anniversary tribute to hip-hop in Canada. But an early incident nearly overshadowed the rest of the event. Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne won the final award of the evening, the TikTok Juno fan choice award, alluding in her speech to a bizarre moment earlier in the ceremony when a topless protester appeared on stage behind her. Read the full story here.



Now here's some good news to start your Tuesday: Logan Ferriss of Windsor, Ont., had a dream fulfilled last week. He's been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for 12 of his 13 years. Last week, the avid hockey player signed a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and skated around with his idols thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "When we came I was really nervous," Ferriss said in a video the Penguins posted. "And when we sat down and talk to them I noticed that they were just normal guys. It was a lot of fun." Read more on his story here.

First Person: I was a reluctant hockey mom. Here's how my disdain for the game turned into pride

Edmontonian Jocelyn Crocker disliked hockey from a young age and didn't understand her son's longing to play the sport. Read her column here.

Today in history: March 14

1868: Emily Murphy, the British Empire's first female judge, is born in Cookstown, Ont. In 1916, Murphy was appointed police magistrate for Edmonton, and later Alberta. She was among the "Famous Five" women who led the battle to have women declared legal "persons" under the British North America Act. Their 1929 victory before the British Privy Council allowed women to be appointed senators.



1879: Theoretical physicist Albert Einstein is born in Ulm, Germany.



1899: New Brunswick business legend K.C. Irving is born in Buctouche.



1950: Albert Guay is sentenced in Quebec City to be hanged for the murder of his wife, who was among 23 people killed when a bomb exploded aboard a Canadian Pacific Airlines plane in September 1949.