These Canadian companies switched to a 4-day work week. Here's why

Ayesha Khan says she isn't sure she could return to traditional work after shifting to a four-day work week.



Her company adopted the new scheme in March. And since then, every Friday, the Milton, Ont., resident has the time for something as simple as getting her nails done — something she says, as a mother of two, used to take months to plan.



"How would I go back to that five-day life? It would be very difficult," said Khan, who works in client services for Sensei Labs, a Toronto-based software company.



"Being able to focus on both my physical and mental health, and just having the time to do that... it's been invaluable."

Khan is one of hundreds of employees in North America who now work four days a week after participating in a pilot project organized by the non-profit advocacy group 4 Day Week Global and researchers at Boston College.



According to their findings released last week, of the 41 companies that participated and were surveyed, 35 said they are keeping, planning to, or leaning toward keeping the new working scheme.



Joe O'Connor, the former CEO of 4 Day Week Global who helped lead the study, says it's the largest trial of its kind in North America to date and the first that involves a "relatively strong participation" from hundreds of Canadians from a total of nine companies.



"We're seeing that shorter working weeks lead to happier, healthier employees," said O'Connor, who's also the director and co-founder of the Work Time Reduction Centre of Excellence in Toronto. Read the full story here.

The most compelling Canadian images from the past week

(Melissa Genberg/The Canadian Press)

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is seen burning from Anarchist Mountain, outside of Osoyoos, B.C., on Saturday. An evacuation order for more than 700 properties was issued for the Town of Osoyoos after an out-of-control wildfire crossed into British Columbia from Washington state. From the World Aquatics Championships to Barbie mania, check out our photo gallery of some of the best Canadian images of the past week.

In brief

The two sides involved in a labour dispute affecting about 7,400 port workers in British Columbia say they've reached another tentative deal. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and B.C. Maritime Employers Association issued a joint statement late Sunday saying the deal was reached with help from the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which had been tasked with ending the dispute that had dragged on since the beginning of the month. A statement from the union offered no details on the new deal but said both sides are encouraging union members and member employers to ratify the agreement. The breakthrough in the dispute came after union members voted Friday to reject a previous deal, prompting federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to intervene Saturday and direct the board to determine if a negotiated agreement was still possible. O'Regan said that otherwise the board was to "impose final binding arbitration." Read more on this story here.

WATCH | Is Canada facing a summer of strikes? Is Canada facing a summer of strikes? Duration 1:56



For years, Danielle Getzie had her dream job. She was part of the Canada Border Services Agency's selective dog handler program, tracking down contraband at the Vancouver airport with her drug-sniffing canine partner, Nova. "I would have considered, and I did consider, not having a family for my job, because it was that important to me," she said from her Vancouver home. "It was very well known that to be a female dog handler you could not have a family or think about having a family, or else you would be removed based on the policy." That policy caps the length of time trainers in the CBSA's Detector Dog Service can be away from their animals at 90 days — making maternity leave and life as a new mom almost impossible. Getzie said her superiors even told her she had better not get pregnant. "And then as time went on, I started questioning that ... and then I realized how wrong it was." That realization set off a years-long fight with the border agency — one that has landed on the desk of the CBSA President Erin O'Gorman. Read the full story here.



Velimir Drecun says he wouldn't have noticed his credit rating had apparently plunged had it not been for a landlord asking specifically for an Equifax credit check when he wanted to rent a basement suite in Toronto earlier this month. Now, Drecun is warning other Meridian Credit Union customers to check their Equifax credit scores after learning an error within the credit reporting company had duplicated a maxed-out credit card. His score was 526 on Equifax; 150 points lower compared with another credit bureau. "It's frustrating," Drecun said. "You put the work in to improve it and to have a good history … and you're still at the bottom of the barrel." Equifax Canada told CBC Toronto a technology change had duplicated credit cards on some Meridian customers' credit rating reports. Drecun's score was amended after he and CBC reached out to Equifax, but not in time for him to put together his rental application. He's concerned about other Meridian customers who may not know their credit could be affected. Read more here.



Seven years ago, Katrina O'Neil was playing baseball when she went into cardiac arrest and was without oxygen for 22 minutes. Then only 29 years old, she went into a coma for three weeks. When she woke up, she thought she was 15. "I didn't really recognize the people around me," said O'Neil, who moved to Fredericton four years ago but was living in Cambridge, Ont., at the time of her cardiac arrest. "I reverted back to being a child and just wanted my mom right there. Because that's what my brain was telling me — that I was just a child." She didn't remember her three children, who were one, seven and 10 years old at the time. Most of O'Neil's memories of the missing 13 years remain lost. Her story is now told in a new documentary called Losing Yourself, which is being shown on Accessible Media Inc., by Fredericton filmmaker Robert Gow. Read the full story here.



Biologist Terry Van Raay typically spends his days in the lab running different foods through an artificial intestine, trying to uncover the links between gut health and the nervous system. But like many scientists, the associate professor of cellular biology at the University of Guelph in southern Ontario has become irate with the business of academic publishing. "Publishers are charging us to publish our work, then they turn around and ask you to do the peer review [for other researchers' articles] for free," said Van Raay. "There are really only five publishers that own [virtually] all the journals and they make billions of dollars. It has to change." Prices to access studies from peer-reviewed journals paid by universities — which are heavily subsidized by taxpayers — have risen more than 400 per cent over the past two decades, according to a study citing Statistics Canada data published in 2021. Those rising costs have implications far beyond the ivory tower. Academic studies are a lifeblood of knowledge creation: from improved cancer treatments to debates about foreign policy or charting the advances of artificial intelligence, new information enters the public domain through peer-reviewed research. Read more on this story here.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: A village in west-central Alberta, about 88 kilometres west of Edmonton, has a unique community tradition. Every summer the small village of Evansburg selects a resident grouch to pester, complain and grumble at others. Nominations for this year's grouch were due last Thursday, and when no one stepped up for the position, the village put out a call. Margaret Hodgkinson became the grouch in 2012. "You can go around and growl at people, as long as you don't swear at anybody," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. She said she considered the position an honour and a privilege, because she became an ambassador for the community. As part of her duties, she represented Evansburg at trade shows and other events across the country. Read more about the town's grouch.

First Person: A petty fight taught me how much I actually do love multigenerational living

Thao Nguyen lives in a full house with her parents, brother, husband and daughter. When she and her brother fought over a plant, she questioned just what it is that she loves about multigenerational living. Read here column here.

The World This Weekend

As the world sees hotter temperatures, a non-profit in Toronto is working to retrofit homes to help reduce Canada's climate impacts. Also, viral clothing brand Shein wants to build an online marketplace to rival Amazon — worrying experts about the environmental cost.

The World this Weekend 23:40 How a Toronto non-profit is trying to fight the climate crisis and the labour crisis at the same time | Capsule Edition

Today in history: July 31

1917: The Third Battle of Ypres, also known as Passchendaele, begins in Belgium during the First World War. The Canadian Corps under Lt.-Gen. Sir Arthur Currie are part of an Allied contingent fighting in appalling muddy conditions. The Canadians would go on to capture Passchendaele Ridge on Nov. 7 after earlier attempts by the Australians, New Zealanders and British had failed. The Canadians suffered over 15,000 dead and wounded in the battle and were awarded nine Victoria Crosses for bravery.



1928: Leo the Lion roars for the first time at the beginning of MGM's first talking picture, White Shadows in the South Seas.



1987: Tornadoes cut through Edmonton during the afternoon rush hour, killing at least 27 people, injuring 250 and causing $150 million in damage.



2012: The world's biggest power outage occurs in India — 620 million people are affected, after a similar outage left 370 million without power just the previous day.