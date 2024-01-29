Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

The foreign interference inquiry starts today with a big question — how much must it keep secret?

The independent inquiry into foreign electoral interference begins public hearings today. Its first item of business is working out what it can — and can't — talk about publicly.



The inquiry — officially the "Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions" — was triggered by media reports last year which, citing unnamed security sources and classified documents, accused China of interfering in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.



Commissioner Justice Marie-Josée Hogue has been asked to investigate the extent to which China, Russia and other nations interfered in those elections, and how information about foreign interference flowed within the federal government. Just last week, the commission asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to share information about possible meddling in elections by India.



But before the inquiry team can dig into the core issues, it first needs to decide how it can share national security information with the public when classified documents and sources are involved.



The preliminary hearings, which run Monday to Friday, will probe "the challenges, limitations and potential adverse impacts associated with the disclosure of classified national security information and intelligence to the public."



"This is one of the biggest challenges that the Commission will face," Hogue said in a media statement last week.

The inquiry will hear this week from Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, along with national security lawyers.



Stephanie Carvin, an associate professor of international relations at Carleton University and a former national security analyst with CSIS, said the first week will be all about setting ground rules for dealing with sensitive issues and testimony.



Despite some of the legal barriers surrounding classified information, she said, CSIS has an opportunity here to be more candid with Canadians about the threat.



"This is a very big public forum to make a very definitive statement about the situation in Canada. There is an opportunity here for the service to put its case forward," she said. Read the full story here.

In brief

Last week, Liberal MP Ken McDonald walked back comments suggesting he would like to see the Liberal Party consider a leadership review of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But even if a substantial number of Liberal MPs wanted such a review, there's no formal way to make it happen — not while Trudeau is prime minister. The Liberal Party doesn't have a leadership review mechanism built into its constitution. It does allow for "leadership endorsement" ballots, which allow registered Liberals to vote on whether they still support the current leader. The endorsement ballot is conducted by each riding association and each riding is weighted equally, with 100 points. A leader needs 50 per cent of the points nationally to stay on. But such a vote occurs only after the party loses a general election. The Conservative Party constitution similarly states that a vote on the leadership should occur only if the current leader lost the previous election. Read the full story here.



On average, Highway 407 ETR — Ontario's toll expressway — investigated more than 500 accounts a month last year for toll charges related to lost, stolen or duplicated licence plates. That's double the nearly 250 accounts the toll highway operator investigated a month in 2019 for the same issue. It appears that at least part of the increase comes down to how easy it is to duplicate a real licence plate. CBC Toronto found several vendors selling custom licence plates online for novelty use. To determine whether the plates could pass for the real thing, a reporter ordered a replica of a CBC vehicle's licence plate earlier this month. The novelty plate was shipped within a few hours and delivered within the week. Although the fake plate is made of plastic, it could pass for the real thing on the road. Depending on how much someone is willing to spend, other vendors also sell metal and high-end adhesive sticker replica plates. Read the full story here.

WATCH | CBC Toronto tests how easy it is to duplicate a licence plate: How 'novelty' licence plates are ending up on Ontario roads Duration 3:59



Jignesh Padia has been trying to relocate his 63-year-old mother permanently from the U.K. to Regina for the past seven years, but the wait seems endless. The 41-year-old first submitted an application for permanent residency for his parents in January 2017 under the federal Parents and Grandparents Program. In April of that year, they received the confirmation that they haven't been short-listed. "We further followed up in 2017, but didn't receive any other guidance or direction. We were just asked to sit tight. In 2018, nothing happened. We also applied in 2019 again, nothing happened. We are still waiting," Padia said. Under the program, successful applicants are randomly selected by lottery. Padia said he has been unlucky to not receive an invitation yet and feels it is unfair that he could wait so long while others get lucky much sooner. As of Jan. 8, Ottawa said the backlog of applications under PGP sits under 76,000 applications. Read the full story here.



A bulldozer tears through a modern house in Meaford, Ont., a picturesque community on Georgian Bay. Occupied for just two years, the home's once soaring ceilings, large windows and backyard patio are now just a heap of crushed glass and wood. "It's traumatic," said Fayard Johnson, who lives just down the street. "Really surprised to see that my neighbour's house is going down." Another home that belongs to Fayard's next-door neighbour is also slated to be torn down. The demolitions are the latest chapter in the saga of TerraceWood, a housing development launched in Meaford in 2015 to much fanfare. The "boutique" subdivision of houses was built by Third Line Homes and endorsed by celebrity contractor and popular TV host Mike Holmes. Holmes is famously known for rescuing homeowners from botched construction jobs. He promoted TerraceWood, including on a billboard, as "Holmes Approved Homes." Read the full story here.



Before the war started in Gaza, Moustafa Ahmed Shehda would run around and play with his friends. Now, the 12-year-old is one of a growing number of Palestinians in the territory who've lost a limb in a bombing. He is from Jabalia in northern Gaza, which has been hit particularly hard in the fighting. Early on in the war between Israel and Hamas, he was visiting his uncle when the apartment building was bombed. His uncle was killed, and Moustafa was pulled from the rubble. Because of the extent of his injuries, his right leg had to later be amputated below the knee. UNICEF has estimated that since the start of the war through to the end of last November, about 1,000 children have had one or both of their legs amputated. Moustafa was sent to Egypt for treatment but soon returned to Gaza. He ended up in the southern region of Rafah and now stays with his sister, her husband and two children in a makeshift camp. He said he's desperate to go home to see his parents, who are trapped in the north. "We only have two mats, and we sleep on top of each other," Moustafa said. "No one looks at me. I want someone to come and take me out of here." Read the full story here.

WATCH | 'I want someone to come and take me out of here': 'I want someone to come and take me out of here' Duration 0:46



Now here's some good news to start your Monday: In a St. John's basement, Mark Bennett is bringing new sounds into the world through his custom-designed guitar pedals. See how it's done, and hear how a songwriter can be inspired by one of Bennett's creations.

First Person: Periods are considered unclean in my community. Now, I make a point to talk about them

Leisha Toory wasn't allowed to go to the temple in her Hindu community while on her period because menstruating women were considered unclean. While she realized there was more period positivity in Canada, there was still room for improvement, so she decided to do something about it. Read her column here.

Front Burner: What's at stake with Canada's foreign interference inquiry

Have China, Russia and India meddled, or tried to meddle, in the last two Canadian elections? A public inquiry into that question begins.

Front Burner 22:44 What’s at stake with Canada’s foreign interference inquiry

Today in history: January 29

1929: Seeing Eye, the first guide-dog school to aid blind people, is founded in Nashville, Tenn., by Dorothy Harrison Eustis and Morris Frank.



1946: Supreme Court of Canada Justice Ivan Rand, acting as arbitrator, hands down a decision to break a deadlock following a three-month strike at the Ford of Canada plant in Windsor, Ont. What became known as the "Rand Formula" called for all employees in a bargaining unit to pay union dues, whether or not they were union members.



1980: The world learns of the "Canadian Caper." Canadian embassy officials in Tehran hid six Americans from Iranian militants for more than two months. The six were then smuggled out of Iran.



1985: New Brunswick Premier Richard Hatfield is found not guilty of possession of marijuana, which had been discovered in his bag during a security search on Sept. 25, 1984, while Queen Elizabeth was visiting the province.